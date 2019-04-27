|
Steve A. Peterson
Merrill - Steve A. Peterson, 66, of Merrill, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his home in Merrill.
Steve was born in Merrill, WI on February 24, 1953 to Elayne and Norman Peterson. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1972. Steve married Diane Teskey on June 14, 1980. He served on the Merrill Fire Department for 29 years, and worked as a driving instructor for Crabbman's Driver Education. Steve was a long-time and active member of St. John Lutheran Church, Merrill, and served in various capacities including on the Board of Elders, Executive Board and Youth Board. He enjoyed attending bible classes and chaperoning the youth on various servant events.
Steve was generous and kind with a quick wit and outgoing personality. He could start up a conversation with anyone. Steve was devoted to his family and friends, and loved taking family vacations and spending time with them at the cottage and cabin. He enjoyed nature and being outdoors, and was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved walking his dogs in the woods. He was a member of the Tower Road Protective Association. Steve dedicated his life to serving and caring for others. He was a blood and organ donor, and always the first to offer help to others when they expressed a need for assistance.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Diane (Teskey) Peterson; step-mother, Jane Peterson of Providence, Rhode Island; two daughters, Lindsey Peterson and husband Mason Vega of Derwood, MD and Amanda Peterson Deans and husband Jeffrey Deans of Chicago, IL; brothers, Milton Peterson and wife Linda of Gleason, WI and Jay Peterson and wife Jane of Milwaukee, WI; and sister, Norlane Peterson of Jacksonville, NC. Steve was preceded in death by his parents; his aunt, Leona 'Onie' Freiberg; and brother, Reed 'Skeeter' Peterson.
The funeral service for Steve will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, Merrill. Rev. David Szeto and Rev. Matthew Bless will co-officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. Sunday at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, and after 9:30 A.M. Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. John Lutheran Church, Merrill.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 27, 2019