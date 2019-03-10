|
Steve Brzezinski
Tomahawk - Steve (Stephen) Brzezinski passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1926 in Cassel, Wisconsin, son to the late Anton and Anna (Felzkowski) Brzezinski. On September 17, 1949 he married Loretta Nowak in Wausau. Steve served in the US Navy during World War II and was a lifelong member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Steve and Loretta moved to the Schofield area in 1960. He worked at Jarp Corporation for more than 30 years. He also built five homes in Rib Mountain, Schofield and Rothschild between 1955 and 1975 in which the family lived. During his life, Steve was active in coaching his sons' baseball and basketball games. He was active in the church, as an usher and working many hours at the picnics and fair stand. After retiring and moving to Tomahawk, he delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. Steve was very proud of being a universal blood donor, and gave 10 gallons of blood during his lifetime.
Survivors include his wife, Loretta Brzezinski; sons, Francis (Anne) Brzezinski of Oconomowoc and Scott (Judy) Brzezinski of Tomahawk and daughter, Stacie (Marc) Swiggum of Sun Prairie; grandchildren, Clifford (Tyrena) Brzezinski, Sarah (Jonathon) Stonbely, April Brzezinski, Caroline (Todd) Moering, Erin (Ryan) Kutz, Adam (Briana) Augustine, Abby Brzezinski, Katie Howe and Rachel (Nick) Neefe. Steve had 13 great grandchildren. He was also blessed to have two step-grandchildren and 7 step-great grandchildren.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Janean (Chris) Howe, his father-in-law, Anton Nowak and mother-in-law, Agnes Nowak; six brothers, Michael, Albert, John, Edward, Adam, Anton and six sisters, Bena Brodjieski, Martha Knetter, Regina Bornhiemer, Ann Egner, Delphine Nowak and Rose Knetter. He was also preceded by many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church 320 E. Washington Ave, Tomahawk, WI 54487. Visitation will be from 9:00 until time of Mass at 11:00 with Fr. Louis Maram Reddy officiating.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2019