Steve Kim Kufahl
Mosinee - Steve Kim Kufahl, 54 of Mosinee, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was born on Feb. 22, 1966 to the late Charles and Dorothy L. (Brandt) Kufahl in Wausau, WI and graduated from Wausau West High School. Steve worked at Fleet Farm for a number of years after graduation from NorthCentral Technical College. He was currently working as a Restoration Technician for NorthStar Restoration Services.
Steve was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, an active member of his church, and lover of the outdoors. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His warm smile and hearty laugh will be missed by many. He never failed to spread his compassion to others he showed love to everyone he came in contact with.
He is survived by his beloved daughters Stephanie Kufahl, Stevens Point and Lisa Kufahl, Mosinee, two brothers; Darwin (Debbie) Kufahl, Perry (Shelley) Kufahl, four nephews: Dustin (Kristin) Kufahl, Deric Kufahl, Elliot Force, Ethan Force, five nieces Abigail Kufahl, Sarah Young, Katy Young, Megan Zoellick, Grace Zoellick, 2 brother-in-laws Burt (Liza) Zoellick, Keith Zoellick, 1 sister-in-law Shannon Force, mother of his children, Rachael Zyduck, the daughter's maternal grandparents John (Rachel) Martin, the daughter's maternal grandmother Jeanne Schroeder, three great nephews, along with many other family members.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Wendell Kufahl.
Services will be held at Good New Church in Mosinee, on Friday, August 21, 2020 with a Visitation from 9 a.m. to 11a.m followed by a Service at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Jay O'Conner.
In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to family to help cover funeral expenses.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com