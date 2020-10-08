1/1
Steve Sliwicki
Steve Sliwicki

Tomahawk - Steven J. Sliwicki, 62, of Harrison formerly of Wausau, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer.

Steve was born September 21, 1958 in Wausau to Ben and Irene (Heisler) Sliwicki. He married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Slaminski on August 25, 1978 in Wausau. Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He had a wonderful sense of humor, enjoyed passing his knowledge with family members, and sharing life with nieces and nephews. He was the consummate family man and really enjoyed being a member of the Monday Night Yard Waste club in Wausau. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Harrison.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; Father and step mother, Ben and Cecelia Sliwicki of Wausau; father and mother in law, Larry and JoAnn Slaminski of Alvin, WI; 5 siblings, Mark(Alice) Sliwicki of Weston; Ralph (Luann) Sliwicki of Schofield; Greg (Michele) Sliwicki of Neenah; Cindy Frahm of Wausau; and Cathy Teige also of Wausau. He is further survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Dean and Jan Slaminski and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

In accordance with Steve's wishes his life will be celebrated privately at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Harrison. Memorials are appreciated to St. Augustine Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society.

Krueger Family Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. You may view the obituary and share online condolences and memories at kruegerfamilyfuneral.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Krueger Family Funeral Home - Tomahawk
101 North Second Street
Tomahawk, WI 54487
715-453-3808
Memories & Condolences
