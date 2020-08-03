Steven "Steve" Brodziski
Athens - On August 1, 2020, Jesus said, Steve, you fought a good fight these last 10 ½ months, you suffered enough, now it's time to come home. Steve 77, was born May 11, 1943, the son of the late Anton and Helen (Felzkowski) Brodziski in the town of Rietbrock. He attended St. Anthony School and graduated in 1961 from the Athens High School. He enlisted in the US Marines on Sept. 14, 1961, and served until his honorable discharge in 1964 with most of his last 6 months spent in Cuba during the Cuban Crisis.
On June 23, 1962, he married his high school sweetheart Gloria Schreiner, and were married for 58 years.
After service he worked part time for Joe Mullins Cheese Factory for eight years, while being employed at Marathon Electric Manufacturing Corp., Wausau, making electric motors and generators ranging from small to very large, retiring after 41 ½ years.
He especially enjoyed relaxing by reading and meditating on the Bible each day, as well as diligently exercising at least an hour every day. He bowled for many years with his wife and family competing in many local and state tournaments. With his wife he enjoyed vacationing to many different states seeing all the beautiful sites America has to offer, doing yard work and keeping up the flowers and landscaping, helping out on the family farm when needed, making wood, but most of all loved our family get togethers during the holidays, birthdays and anniversaries along with watching the grandkids sporting events.
Survivors include his wife Gloria, Athens; 6 children, Douglas and Wendy Balz, Athens, Daniel and Lynn Brandt, Spencer, Benita, Athens, Daryl, Tucson, AZ, Julie and Daniel Ellenbecker, Athens, and Cherie and Kevin LaCombe, Eden prairie, MN; 12 grandchildren, Brittany, Bryan, Mckenzie Brodziski, Beth (Jake) Day, Tyler (Mikaela) Brodziski, Taran (Heidi) Brodziski, Kyle, Ben Ellenbecker, Andy (Jessa) Ellenbecker, Mike (Autumn) Ellenbecker, Danielle (Andy) Bloch, and Jakie LaCombe, 2 step-grandchildren, Allie and Derrick LaCombe, and 7 great-grandchildren, Jack and Raya Day, Lindy Brodziski, Paxton, Ryker and Emersyn Ellenbecker, and an additional newcomer expected in late December. He is survived by a sister, Marian Larson, Schofield, brothers, Michael Brodjeski, Schofield, Anthony (Ruth) Brodjeski, Kenosha, sisters-in-law, Elaine Brodjeski, Wausau, Mary Brodziski, Athens, and Darlene Brodjeski, Kenosha, and in-law, Marie Hein, Andy and Lolly Schreiner, Clarence and Dolly Schreiner, Athens, and Ceil and Warren Bartelt, Merrill.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Edward, Alex, Clement, Frank, Benedict and sister-in-law, Grace Brodjeski, and in-laws, Frank and Iris Schreiner, Gordon and Katherine Westfall, Nancy Schreiner and Edward Hein.
Funeral services will be held at Community Bible Church, Highway 97 South, Stratford, at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020. Pastor William Nesbitt officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Services will be live streamed on Facebook, or for later viewing at www.petersonkraemer.com
. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Athens around 2:00 p.m. with full military honors conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8527.
Pallbearers for the services will be grandsons, Bryan, Tyler, Taran Brodziski, Kyle, Andy, Mike and Ben Ellenbecker.
Memorials may be directed to Community Bible Church or your favorite charity
.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
The family would like to thank all the nurses, CNA's, doctors and staff at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill, for all the compassionate care and concern they showed for Steve and for our family especially during this trying time. God Bless all of you!