|
|
Steven E. Novitzke
- - Steven E. Novitzke, age 56, passed away unexpectedly at his home in California on February 21, 2019. Steven was born on April 2, 1962 to Edward and Veronica Novitzke in Wausau, Wisconsin. He graduated from Wausau West High School in 1980. He holds degrees from various secondary schools.
Steven truly loved California and anything to do with the outdoors. He played multiple sports and enjoyed rock climbing and hiking.
Steven is survived by his parents, Edward C. and Veronica (Roni) Novitzke. The brother of Kim (Tony) Blume, Schofield; Dean (Lynda) Novitzke, Wausau; Stacey (Tim) Pitcshka, Colorado; and Edward J. (Molly) Novitzke, Kronenwetter; as well as eight nieces and nephews, Jessica Weiland, Alyssa Hovda, Ona Pitschka, Cati Green, Kyle Novitzke, Sarah Piel, Emily Novitzke and Gabriel Novitzke. He will be forever remembered by these and all his loved ones including many aunts, uncles cousins and especially special friends, Bill and Naomi from California.
Steven was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward and Edna Novitzke, Joseph Ceplina and Mary Ceplina Foote; his uncles Frank, Al, John, Glenn, Jacob (Norma) Ceplina, Jack Gauger and Neil Flory.
There will be a celebration of life for Steven this Summer top of Rib Mountain. A memorial fund has been set up in Steven's memory at 1105 12th Street, Mosinee, WI 54455.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2019