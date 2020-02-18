|
Steven Keith McCluskey
Playa del Coco, Guanacaste, Costa Rica - Steven Keith McCluskey, age 63, saw his final sunset and passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at his home in Playa del Coco, Guanacaste, Costa Rica on the evening of January 18, 2020. He was a former resident of Mosinee, WI and Richfield, MN. He was born on August 16, 1956 in Milwaukee, WI to Keith and Priscilla (Tena) McCluskey.
Steve, along with his life partner and love of his life for over 35 years, Debbie Frank, had realized their lifelong dream of living in a tropical paradise and moved to Playa del Coco in 2018. His enthusiasm for life there was contagious, he could make friends in a heartbeat with just a smile, a hug or a sucker. He was recognized instantly driving his little red golf cart through town with his braid or ponytail flying, his button-down shirt wide open, his flowered hat and aviator sunglasses on, yelling Pura Vida Amigo!, everywhere he went.
Living in WI and MN, he enjoyed trout fishing, trips to Canada with family and friends, blowing snow for the first and last snowfalls of the year, planting multiple gardens with plants grown from seed and landscaping anyone and everyone's yard.
In Costa Rica, he was a master at cleaning the pool, a sun worshipper and made the best Pina Coladas, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole. He enjoyed eating lots of fresh fruit/veggies/seafood, walks on the beach, sunsets, the rainforests, volcanoes, waterfalls, hummingbirds and the beauty everywhere he looked. It was his heaven-on-earth.
For Steve, life was about making connections and loving deeply. His vast circle of friends and blended/non-traditional family were everything to him and he always had room in his heart to add more people to that circle.
Those he leaves behind and who he cherished with his whole heart also include his step-daughter, Tanya Frank (Joe), his step-granddaughter, Izzy Graf, his "my 3 kids who I love to death" and who called him dad; Oscar Romero, Banesa Romero Segovia, Yohana Romero-Segovia. His father, Keith McCluskey, sisters Jill McCluskey-Kort (Tom) and Debra Matei, nephews Russ Kort (Caroline and Charlotte) and Chris Kort (Jessica), niece Andrea Seleski (Tom, Addison and Owen). His blended family: Frank Rindfleisch (Carlene), Bernice Szymanski, Jeff Rindfleisch (Sherri), Tammy Gorski (Scott), Kate Frank (Mike and Magnolia Davis), Cally Iczkowski (Dustin), Tyler Rindfleisch (Stephanie), Wayne Gorski. Numerous cousins, lifelong friends and all those he met along the way that he kept close to his heart.
He was preceded in death by his mother Priscilla (Tena) Zinkowich McCluskey, grandparents, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Steve served in the US Army from 1974-77 and several years in the WI National Guard. He was proud of his service and his country. He had a lifelong career as a machinist, starting out working with his dad at McCluskey Machine Products and then moving to the Twin Cities where he worked for Anagram International for 25 years.
He was an extraordinary and compassionate man and will forever be in our hearts. "Live your life the way it makes you happy, but always be kind to others" Pura Vida!
A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Pinewood Supper Club in Mosinee. Hors d' oeuvres and beverages will be provided between 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM. Military Honors, tributes and memorials will begin at 5:00 PM.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020