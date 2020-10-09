Steven R. Shimek
Town of Hamburg - Steven "Steve" R. Shimek, 62, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born on November 24, 1957 in Wausau to the late Raymond and Mae (Hotchkiss) Shimek. Steve was raised in Mosinee and was a 1976 graduate of Mosinee High School. On April 19, 1985, he married the love of his life, Karen Thurs at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Hamburg. They spent the last 35 years building a life together and Steve will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
For over 20 years, Steve worked for Hurd Door and Windows. He was a long time member of St. Peter Lutheran Church where he served on the financial committee, distributed communion and participated in the church dart league. Fishing, playing cribbage, bean bags, calling bingo at the "Athens World Fair", watching the Green Bay Packers, and spending time with his family were among Steve's favorite pastimes. He also enjoyed the companionship of his loving dogs, Casper and Kia.
Steve is survived by his wife, Karen, his daughter, Cassie (Brock) Rasmussen, Rib Lake; his father-in-law, Elgart Thurs, Hamburg; two siblings, Patrick Shimek, Marshfield, and Carolyn (Robert) Nest, Wausau; and four nephews, Bill (Holly) Nest, Milwaukee, Dave (Lynn) Nest, Rib Mountain, Jeff (Kate) Nest, Wesley Chapel, FL, and Ryan Nest, Wausau.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Shimek and Mae (Hotchkiss) Shimek; brother, Robert Shimek; and his mother-in-law, Shirley Thurs.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 noon Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Hamburg. Rev. Tryphine Olson Schruba will officiate. Burial will be in the Hamburg Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Social distancing will be observed, and face masks are required in order to attend.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. James Cygan and the staff in the Covid-19 Unit at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for all the compassionate care and support for Steve.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Aspirus Wausau Hospital Covid-19 Unit.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com