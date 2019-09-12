|
|
Steven Sabatke
Rothschild - Steven Mark Sabatke, 60, Rothschild, died Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
Steve was born March 10, 1959 in Merrill to the late James and Elaine (Baguhn) Sabatke. Following graduation in 1977 from Merrill High School, he attended Concordia College in Minneapolis, MN earning his BA in English. Steve married Mary Hausladen on August 28, 1993 in Wausau. For the past 17 years, Steve worked for Per Mar Security.
Steve loved nothing more than spending time with family, chatting and telling stories. He was a very proud grandfather to his 5 grandchildren, loving every moment spent with them. Steve was also an avid baseball fan, he liked going to Milwaukee with Mary and the family to cheer on the Brewers every chance he got. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time gardening and landscaping and reading books on all subjects.
Steve is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years, Mary; children, Ryan (Valerie) Sabatke, Nichole (Leroy) Miller and Emma (Corey) Thompson; grandchildren, Addelyn and Hannah Sabatke, Olivia and Avery Miller and Cayden Thompson; brother, Robert Sabatke and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved sister Susie.
The funeral service for Steve will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church (1300 Townline Road, Wausau, WI 54403). Rev. David Wetmore will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of service on Friday at the church. Interment will be at Snowhill Cemetery, Town of Scott. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Steve's memory may be directed the at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 12, 2019