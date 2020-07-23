1/1
Sue Cline
1945 - 2020
Sue Ellen Cline (Quigley), 75 of Mosinee passed peacefully surrounded by family at Wausau Aspirus Hospital July 22, 2020.

She was born March 5, 1945 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Herbert and Gerda (Pallesen) Quigley. She was a graduate of Kenosha high school and NTC Antigo. She married Gerald Cline December 22, 1963. They later divorced. She worked many jobs throughout the years including positions in machine tool and as a certified nursing assistant. She was retired and a resident at Cedar Ridge Assisted Living. She loved playing games like Scrabble, Yahtzee and Mexican Train with family and friends. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles and reading particularly Christian and Amish fiction and watching Hallmark movies. She had attended Four Corners Assembly of God years ago and Pathway Fellowsip church in later years. She will be remembered as a loving, kind and generous person who went out of her way to make others feel comfortable and cared for. She was a wonderful cook and always showed love by sharing homemade food. She also collected Christmas ornaments from around the world and loved plants and flowers and her bird feeder.

She is survived by four daughters: Lauri Graves (Kent) of Kronenwetter, WI, Dorla Van Setters (Carl) of Weston, WI, Ruth Weisenberger (Ken) of Kronenwetter, WI and Michelle Pranke (Daniel) of Weston, WI and 8 grandsons: Derek Cline, Zachary Mabry, Skyler Van Setters, Chance Van Setters, Ben Van Setters, Jacob Olson, Evan Van Setters and Carter Van Setters. She was preceded in death by parents Herbert and Gerda Quigley and brothers James Quigley and William Quigley.

The family will hold a private celebration of life service.

We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Cedar Ridge Assisted Living and Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their exceptional care.

Strasser-Roller Funeral Home is assisting the family, www.strasserrollerfh.com.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
