Susan Hangiandreou
Merrill - Susan Hangiandreou, age 80, of Merrill, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Bell Tower Residence in Merrill, while under the care of Ministry Home Care Hospice. Susan was born on June 5, 1938 to the late James Frederick and Doris (Higgins) Brownell in Beloit, WI. She attended and graduated from Beloit High School. Susan met and fell in love with Gus Hangiandreou, and the two exchanged marriage vows on June 4, 1960 in Beloit, WI. Sadly, he preceded her in death on May 10, 1995. Together, they raised three children, Nick, Gabi and Kati.
Susan was first and foremost a homemaker and mother, but after raising her kids, went on to further her education by earning her degree in elementary education from UW-Marathon and UW-Stevens Point, and taught at the Maple Grove Elementary School in Merrill, she also sold real estate and worked for Land's End and Hallmark. Susan was very dedicated to volunteering her time, whether it was making tie blankets for the Linus Project, stocking shelves and donating time to the local food pantry, delivering for Meals on Wheels or going to visit the elderly. Volunteering was a huge part of her life, and she loved doing it! Susan also volunteered for many years for Wisconsin Public Radio, North Central Health Care and the Beloit Public Library. She was a world traveler and was always ready for the next adventure. Susan was a proud CASA (court-appointed special advocate) and enjoyed helping those children in need. She was a Master Gardener, an assistant tour guide for the Mennonite culture and was always excited to learn and try something new. Susan raised chickens and Scottish Terriers, as well as doing a large variety of crafts, and was an avid reader. She is lovingly remembered as a strong, fearless and independent woman that had a servant's heart and will be sadly missed.
Susan is survived by her son: Nick (Martha Batzner) Hangiandreou of Rochester, MN, daughters: Gabi (Stan Janowiak) Hangiandreou of Merrill and Kati Hangiandreou of Schofield, grandchildren: Nicholas Russell, Elena Janowiak and Lyndon Janowiak, sister: Marty (Chuck) Everill of Littleton, CO, nephew: Charlie Everill and niece: Sarah Everill, sister-in-law: Athena Hantzicostas of Beloit, WI, niece: Elaine Scharfenberg, and nephews: George and Mike Hantzicostas. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband: Gus Hangiandreou.
A private Celebration of Life for Susan will be held at a later date.
Family requests that donations in Susan's name be directed to the Merrill Food Pantry.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2019