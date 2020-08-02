Susan J. Breutzmann
Rothschild - Susan J. Breutzmann, 84, of Rothschild, passed away August 1, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Susan was born June 25, 1936 in the Town of Easton to the late Theodore and Clara (Stark) Mueller. She married Howard Breutzmann on August 29, 1959 and together they had two daughters. Susan worked over 27 years- first as a receptionist, then as a banking counselor for Franklin Savings & Loan, which later became known as Security Bank. She was proud of her work and enjoyed socializing with everyone she encountered. Susan was an active member at Christ Lutheran Church and enjoyed volunteering at St. Clare's Hospital and Bethesda Thrift Shop. More than anything, even watching the Packers and Badgers, Susan was the proudest grandma of four grandsons. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Susan is survived by her husband of 60 years Howard Breutzmann; daughters Kathleen (Steve) Shulta and Mary (Todd) Woelfle; grandsons John (Brooke) Shulta, David Shulta, Erik Woelfle and Mitchell Woelfle; brother Karl Fraedrich; and many nieces, nephews and close friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Warren (Anita) Mueller.
A funeral will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service. Family and friends may attend the service virtually by going to her obituary page at www.helke.com
. Pastor David Wetmore will officiate. Burial at Pine Grove Cemetery will be held at a later date. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran Church, 1300 Townline Road, Wausau, WI 54403.
Susan's family wishes to thank the staff at Tender Reflections for all their hard work and care.