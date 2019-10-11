|
|
Susan M. Meyer
Marathon - Susan M. Meyer, 70, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Ascension St. Clare's Hospital, Weston.
She was born May 18, 1949 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Willard "Pat" and Isabelle (Schreiner) Pierce. On July 22, 1978 she married Edward Meyer Jr. in McHenry, Illinois. He survives.
For 47 years Susan worked as a teacher, 41 of those were spent at St. Mary School, Marathon. She had an interest in rocks and minerals and American History. Susan enjoyed being outdoors, hiking and camping.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Edward, Marathon; daughter, Maria Meyer, Wausau; siblings, Rev. Patrick (Leone) Pierce, Mosinee, Kathleen Pierce, Marshfield, Jeanne Featherstone, Colorado, Mary (Larry) Vitek, Crystal Lake, Illinois, Dr. Michael (Mary Jane) Pierce, Portland, Oregon, Ann (Terry) Tiffany, Merrill, Willard "Tim" (Ruth) Pierce, Indiana and Thomas Pierce, Lake Tomahawk; many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Gore.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services all at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019