|
|
Susan Richards
Wausau - If you knew Susan (Sue) Richards, you would remember her bright eyes, warm heart and quiet presence that filled a room. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family and playing with her granddaughters, Elin and Aria.
She was born April 25, 1956 in Wausau to the late Ellsworth and Margaret (Holub) Bliss. She grew up in Wausau and was a graduate of Newman High School. On January 25, 1993 she married Bernard Richards in Las Vegas. They enjoyed traveling, going to the casinos, camping and spending time at Watters Edge Campground on Lake Tomahawk. She loved reading and shopping at thrift stores. Sue was happiest in the sun and was able to escape the cold winter months the past few years by spending time in Florida. Sue was a member of St. Anne Parish and always volunteered in the hamburger stand during Polka Fest.
At the age of 63, Sue passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Survivors include her husband, Bernie of Wausau, three children, Amy (Paul) Gasch of LaCrosse, Holly Raasch (Rob Phillips) of St. Paul, MN, Reid Richards of Wausau, two granddaughters, Elin and Aria Gasch, three sisters, Kate (Bruce) Lingsweiler of Racine, Ann (Gary) Ventzke of Wausau, Jane Bliss of Plover and one brother, Jim (Julie) Bliss of Wausau.
The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Anne Parish, 700 W. Bridge St., Wausau. Father Tom Lindner will officiate. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019