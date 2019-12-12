Services
Gunderson East Funeral Home
5203 Monona Drive
Monona, WI 53716
(608) 221-5420
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
312 Wisconsin Avenue
Madison, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH
312 Wisconsin Avenue
Madison, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Christoffersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne J. "Susie" "Sue" Christoffersen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne J. "Susie" "Sue" Christoffersen Obituary
Suzanne J. "Sue" "Susie" Christoffersen

Madison - Suzanne J. "Sue" "Susie" Christoffersen, age 75, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

Sue is survived by her husband, Bruce; daughter, Julie; sons, Andy and Vinny; special grandson, Walter; brother, Leroy; several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws; and the many friends she made.

A funeral service will be at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 312 Wisconsin Avenue, Madison, at 1 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 noon until the time of the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -