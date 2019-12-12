|
|
Suzanne J. "Sue" "Susie" Christoffersen
Madison - Suzanne J. "Sue" "Susie" Christoffersen, age 75, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Sue is survived by her husband, Bruce; daughter, Julie; sons, Andy and Vinny; special grandson, Walter; brother, Leroy; several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws; and the many friends she made.
A funeral service will be at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 312 Wisconsin Avenue, Madison, at 1 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 noon until the time of the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019