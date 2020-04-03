|
|
Sylvester E. Altfillisch
Marathon - Sylvester "Sy" E. Altfillisch, 89, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, March 30, 2020 while under hospice care.
Sy was born on November 27, 1930 in Scales Mound, Illinois, son of the late Philip and Rosena (Samm) Altfillisch. He was married in 1952 in Galena, Illinois and had three children. He was then divorced.
Sy worked on his home farm and later other farms in the area from the age of 13 through 18. He worked for 18 years with National Lock Company in Rockford, Illinois and then held multiple jobs as a pipe fitter, road construction worker, and quarry worker. In 1985, he moved to Wausau and worked at Kolbe and Kolbe Millwork for several years and then at County Market grocery store until his retirement in 2000. He built many relationships and had great memories from his time there.
Survivors include his loving children, John (Rhonda) Altfillisch of Hamburg and Charles (Beth) Altfillisch of Marathon; 12 loving grandchildren: Michelle Thurs; Jennifer (Matthew) Seliger; Katie (Michael) Dymora; Karrie (the late David) Blake; Jamie (Steve) Dalton; Danita (Nick) Hahn; Gina (Derek) Grenfell; Brodie (Samantha) Altfillisch; Brandice (Alex) Clauff; Dustin (Rachel) Altfillisch; Alanie (Luke) Mucha; and Ella Altfillisch; 20 loving great grandchildren: Jeremiah and Amanda (Nate Atkinson) Steidinger; Thomas (Erin) and Laura (Hobby Jackson) Seliger; Melony and Morgan Bolling; Ian, Shilo, and Kennedy Blake; Alex, Bennett, and Connor Hahn; Charlotte, Louisa, and Adelaide Grenfell; Clara Altfillisch; Cecelia Clauff; Landen and Bayze Altfillisch; and Levi Mucha; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Besides his parents, Sy is preceded in death by his daughter and son in-law, Sandra (Altfillisch) and Ivan Thurs; his two brothers, Melvin and Cleland Altfillisch; and his sister, Ilene (Altfillisch) Hill.
Sy, Dad, Grampa, and Grampa Great will be sadly missed by many and will always hold a special place in our hearts. We will hold on tight to those special things he did or said to us all and pass them along.
A private service for family was held. A celebration of Sy's life will be held later this year; the date will be announced.
We would like to thank Ascension Hospice staff, especially RN Kate, for her compassion and kindness at a time when we needed it most. Also, thank you to the staff at Copper Leaf in Marathon for their care and kindness.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020