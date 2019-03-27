Sylvia A. Camomilli



Mosinee - Sylvia A. Camomilli, 90, Mosinee, formerly of Gaastra, Michigan, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Saturday, March 23, 2019, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.



She was born July 1, 1928, in Wauwatosa, daughter of the late Oliver and Frieda (Scopici) Beaudoin. She moved with her siblings as a young girl to the Iron River, Michigan area where she was raised by her maternal grandma, Albina Scopici. Sylvia graduated from Iron River High School in 1946 and married Duilio "Dovey" Camomilli later that summer. He preceded her in death on October 24, 2001.



Sylvia worked for many years as a grocery store cashier, and she and Dovey sold antique and vintage items at flea markets for more than 20 years in retirement.



Survivors include her children Richard (Cindy Adams) Camomilli, New Holstein, Suzzette Camomilli, Kiel, and Tess (Ken) Damitz, Weston, 13 grandchildren including special granddaughters Gina (Robert) Provensal, Kenner, Louisiana, and Amie Leonoff, Wausau, 18 great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, one sister, Janet (Bob) Kenney, Colgate, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Daniel Alexander Camomilli, grandson Paul Camomilli, special aunt Rose Cozzuol, and her brother, Oliver "Jack" Beaudoin.



The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild. The Rev. Allan L. Slowiak will preside. Burial will follow in later spring at the Iron River Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services, all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Expanded obituary may be found and online condolences expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, Wisconsin Public Television, and Wisconsin Talking Book and Braille Library.



Sylvia's family wishes to express our deepest gratitude to the staff of Aspirus Wausau Hospital Palliative Care Unit and Mount View Care Center for the attentive and loving care they gave her in her final weeks of life, as well as the kindness and compassion they showed our family during this difficult time. Profound thanks also to Dr. Coy Johnston of Aspirus Weston Clinic, whose compassion, humor and respect for Sylvia's autonomy and dignity in these last years will never be forgotten. Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 27, 2019