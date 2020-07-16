1/1
Taffy (Lois) Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Taffy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Taffy (Lois) Williams

Wausau - Taffy (Lois) Williams, born on March 19, 1928 in Dubois, PA, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on July 15, 2020 in New London, WI. Taffy is survived by her daughter, Debra Williams (James), daughter-in-law, Kate Brody, step-children Wendell Williams (Ella), Vickie Stradley, and many grand and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thom, and two sons, Gerald and Thomas.

Taffy spent the first half of her life in Pennsylvania, single-handedly raising her children before remarrying Thom J. Williams and moving to Wausau, WI, where she called her true home.

In 1978, she opened the first of what would be three Hallmark stores in the greater Wausau area, where she developed a second family of loyal and wonderful customers and employees. Her business acumen earned her the honor of the 1988 Wausau Chamber Athena Award, given to the Business Woman of the Year and she was a consistent recipient of regional Hallmark awards throughout her ownership of the stores. Upon her retirement in 1997, she was awarded Citizen of the Year on behalf of the South Area Business Association and generously shared her knowledge with the next generation of entrepreneurs as a volunteer mentor for the Chamber's SCORE program.

Taffy was one of the first members and a former elder of Covenant Community Presbyterian Church in Schofield. The love shared among her church family was something she treasured and was profoundly proud of. A particular favorite fellowship group was the "Lunch Bunch", which she started with one of her good friends. And she always looked forward to her Friday lunch with the ladies.

Never a complainer, her signature remark was "I'm fine." To assure those who loved her remain "fine" too, her funeral will be postponed until the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Covenant Community Presbyterian Church or the UW Wausau Campus Foundation Gerald G. Miller Memorial Scholarship Fund.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Wausau Chapel
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Wausau Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved