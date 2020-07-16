Taffy (Lois) WilliamsWausau - Taffy (Lois) Williams, born on March 19, 1928 in Dubois, PA, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on July 15, 2020 in New London, WI. Taffy is survived by her daughter, Debra Williams (James), daughter-in-law, Kate Brody, step-children Wendell Williams (Ella), Vickie Stradley, and many grand and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thom, and two sons, Gerald and Thomas.Taffy spent the first half of her life in Pennsylvania, single-handedly raising her children before remarrying Thom J. Williams and moving to Wausau, WI, where she called her true home.In 1978, she opened the first of what would be three Hallmark stores in the greater Wausau area, where she developed a second family of loyal and wonderful customers and employees. Her business acumen earned her the honor of the 1988 Wausau Chamber Athena Award, given to the Business Woman of the Year and she was a consistent recipient of regional Hallmark awards throughout her ownership of the stores. Upon her retirement in 1997, she was awarded Citizen of the Year on behalf of the South Area Business Association and generously shared her knowledge with the next generation of entrepreneurs as a volunteer mentor for the Chamber's SCORE program.Taffy was one of the first members and a former elder of Covenant Community Presbyterian Church in Schofield. The love shared among her church family was something she treasured and was profoundly proud of. A particular favorite fellowship group was the "Lunch Bunch", which she started with one of her good friends. And she always looked forward to her Friday lunch with the ladies.Never a complainer, her signature remark was "I'm fine." To assure those who loved her remain "fine" too, her funeral will be postponed until the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Covenant Community Presbyterian Church or the UW Wausau Campus Foundation Gerald G. Miller Memorial Scholarship Fund.