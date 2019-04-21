Tatiana S. Ewenko



Kronenwetter - Tatiana S. Ewenko, 93, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Oak Heights, Kronenwetter.



She was born October 9, 1925 in Zapparus, Ukraine daughter of the late Peter and Anna Shapka. While in her early teens during World War II, Tatiana was torn from her family and put into a concentration camp where she spent several years until the end of the war. She then spent several years in a displaced persons camp where she met her future husband, Makar. They were married in 1947 in Germany and soon after were sponsored to come to America by the Grabko family of Hatley Wisconsin. Once in America, Tatiana started her career at Ed's Café teaching herself how to not only learn English but how to cook. She would later hold jobs at the Landmark Hotel, the Wausau Club and after retirement, Tropical Gardens. Her true joy was cooking and she showed her love to family and friends by having them over for a meal. Earlier this year, Tatiana was proud of her title of fan favorite in Wausau's first Silver Pageant.



Survivors include her children, Peter (Terri Pazderski) Ewenko, Anna (Bill Christensen) McMurtagh, Eleanor Larsen and Joseph Such.



Besides her husband, Makar, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Janet Ewenko and two sons-in-law, Patrick McMurtagh and Trygve Larsen.



Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, Wausau. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church.



The Ewenko family would like to thank Tammy Ruenger and her band of angels, for all the loving care Tatiana received in her three years at Oak Heights and special thanks to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.



Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019