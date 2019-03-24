Services
Hemer Funeral Service
555 West Cedar St.
Medford, WI 54451
715-748-2215
Resources
More Obituaries for Teri Kraegenbrink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teri Lynn (Fochs) Kraegenbrink


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Teri Lynn (Fochs) Kraegenbrink Obituary
Teri Lynn (Fochs) Kraegenbrink

Medford - On Wednesday March 20, 2019 Teri Lynn (Fochs) Kraegenbrink 51, Medford, formally of Mosinee passed away at Aspirus Hospital Palliative Care, Wausau surrounded by her family. She fought a very courageous battle with cancer.

Teri's story began on September 19, 1967. Born to Edward and Helen (Stepan) Fochs, Mosinee. Teri met the love of her life, Steven Kraegenbrink and they were married on August 12. 1994. They raised 2 beautiful daughters, Jessica (Greg) Fecteau, Alaska, and Brandi (Kolton) Klemm, Medford. Teri also has 3 grandchildren that she adored and cherished. Peyton Lucht, Alexis Fecteau and Sawyer Klemm. Also left behind was Teri's precious dog, Rascal. Teri's family was everything to her. Teri and Steve were happiest when the grandchildren were around.

Teri was the youngest of 6 children leaving behind many siblings who love and will miss her deeply.

Debra (Tim) Krzanowski, Mosinee, Sharon (Kevin) Zirbel, Mosinee, Mari Jo Fochs, Schofield, Tim (Robin) Fochs, Mosinee. She is also leaving behind many brother and sister-in laws. John (Barb) Kraegenbrink, Gleason, Kath (Steve) Tietz, Wausau, Pam (George) Welbes, Athens, Deb (Carl) Langston, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, Tim (Kathy) Kraegenbrink, Stetsonville, Dan (Brenda) Kraegenbrink, Medford, Tom (Patti) Kraegenbrink, Medford, Don (Connie) Kraegenbrink, Ogema, and sister-in-law Nancy Kraegenbrink, Medford. Former son-in-law, Mathew Lucht. Also, many nieces and nephews.

Proceeding her in death are her parents, an infant son, Shay Steven, sister, Sandy Gorski, father and mother-in-law, Merlin and Ruth Kraegenbrink and brother-in-law Dale Kraegenbrink

We would like to thank the U.W.Madison Hospital and Aspirus Palliative Care for everything they did for Teri. Also a special thank you to Pastor Gail Ray, Mosinee Methodist Church and Pastor Adam Jones, Grace Reformed Church, Wausau.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Teri's life.

Hemer Funeral Home, Medford is handling all the arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now