Teri Lynn (Fochs) Kraegenbrink
Medford - On Wednesday March 20, 2019 Teri Lynn (Fochs) Kraegenbrink 51, Medford, formally of Mosinee passed away at Aspirus Hospital Palliative Care, Wausau surrounded by her family. She fought a very courageous battle with cancer.
Teri's story began on September 19, 1967. Born to Edward and Helen (Stepan) Fochs, Mosinee. Teri met the love of her life, Steven Kraegenbrink and they were married on August 12. 1994. They raised 2 beautiful daughters, Jessica (Greg) Fecteau, Alaska, and Brandi (Kolton) Klemm, Medford. Teri also has 3 grandchildren that she adored and cherished. Peyton Lucht, Alexis Fecteau and Sawyer Klemm. Also left behind was Teri's precious dog, Rascal. Teri's family was everything to her. Teri and Steve were happiest when the grandchildren were around.
Teri was the youngest of 6 children leaving behind many siblings who love and will miss her deeply.
Debra (Tim) Krzanowski, Mosinee, Sharon (Kevin) Zirbel, Mosinee, Mari Jo Fochs, Schofield, Tim (Robin) Fochs, Mosinee. She is also leaving behind many brother and sister-in laws. John (Barb) Kraegenbrink, Gleason, Kath (Steve) Tietz, Wausau, Pam (George) Welbes, Athens, Deb (Carl) Langston, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, Tim (Kathy) Kraegenbrink, Stetsonville, Dan (Brenda) Kraegenbrink, Medford, Tom (Patti) Kraegenbrink, Medford, Don (Connie) Kraegenbrink, Ogema, and sister-in-law Nancy Kraegenbrink, Medford. Former son-in-law, Mathew Lucht. Also, many nieces and nephews.
Proceeding her in death are her parents, an infant son, Shay Steven, sister, Sandy Gorski, father and mother-in-law, Merlin and Ruth Kraegenbrink and brother-in-law Dale Kraegenbrink
We would like to thank the U.W.Madison Hospital and Aspirus Palliative Care for everything they did for Teri. Also a special thank you to Pastor Gail Ray, Mosinee Methodist Church and Pastor Adam Jones, Grace Reformed Church, Wausau.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Teri's life.
Hemer Funeral Home, Medford is handling all the arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019