Terrance (Terry) Paul Janke
Terrance (Terry) Paul Janke, age 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Cedar Ridge Elder Services in Mosinee with family by his side.
Terry was born May 6,1943 in Milwaukee to Alfred and Ethel (Rhode) Janke. He was a 1961 graduate of Milwaukee Custer High School and attended the University of Wisconsin Madison. Growing up, Terry had a great fondness for athletics and was an avid football, basketball and baseball player. He was named first-team shortstop for the All-City league in Milwaukee during his senior year and lead the conference with a .422 batting average. Terry even had a tryout with the Philadelphia Phillies in the early 1960s.
He was an enthusiastic home builder all his life and was part owner of the former Egdahl Lumber in Schofield and Knutson Construction, and later owner of Janke Construction. Terry eventually became licensed to work as a financial planner and tax preparer. Terry served as president of D.C Everest Booster Club for several years. He loved attending and even coaching countless sporting events for his six children and 14 grandchildren. Terry enjoyed golfing, collecting baseball cards and watching and following sports. He had a strong interest in politics, world events and the stock market.
Terry married Janice (Bear) Fitzgerald on May 4, 1984 in Rothschild. Bringing their children together, they shared many fond memories raising their "Brady Bunch" blended family of eight. Dad always loved a good joke, passing on his fatherly advice, and talking with family and friends around the kitchen table with a cup of coffee in hand. His favorite times were spent with his wife, children and grandchildren. Terry and Jan were married for over 35 years and remain deeply united in spirit.
Terry is survived by his wife, Jan; his children Tracy (Roger) Knutson of Rushford, Minn., Todd (Diana) Janke of Schofield, Craig (Tammy) Janke of Hortonville, Wis., Sean Fitzgerald of Oshkosh, Tobin Janke of Los Angeles, and Erin (John) FitzWilliam of St. Peters, Mo.; former spouse Virginia Sue McDonald of Bonita Springs, Fla.; and 13 grandchildren - Nick and Cole Knutson and Emma Schuster; Mathew, Michael and Isabele Janke; Tyler, Vanessa, Ryan, Bryce and Blake Janke; and Aidan and Addison FitzWilliam. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved granddaughter, Madalyn Janke.
A funeral service will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church in Rothschild on Saturday, February 1 at 2 p.m. and will be officiated by Fr. Allan Slowiak. The family will greet friends at 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. The Janke family extends its deepest gratitude to all of the staff at Cedar Ridge Elder Services, Aspirus Palliative Care and Hospice, and to all doctors, nurses and caregivers for their attentive, loving care of our Dad. We also thank all of the friends of our family who have visited Terry over the past few years and showered us with their prayers, encouragement, and help.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020