|
|
Terrance Peter Narlock
Ringle - Terrance Peter Narlock, 78, of Ringle, went to be with his Lord on May 16, 2019. He passed away peacefully amongst family in his home.
Terry was born on January 10, 1941 to Lambert and Margaret Narlock. He was born, raised, and laid to rest all within the Wausau area. He graduated from D.C. Everest Highschool in 1959.
Terry had a big personality and loved helping people. He spent the majority of his life working as a foster parent and tending to his family farm. He was also heavily involved in St. Marks parish as a mentor and teacher. Terry truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, working on projects to stay busy. He was one to figuratively and literally tend to the garden that he could touch. He was compassionate and hardworking. He had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lambert and Margaret (Skarwecki) Narlock, brothers, Ronald Narlock and Gary Narlock, and sister-in-law, Mary (Eiberger) Narlock.
He is survived by his wife, Mary (Kratwell) Narlock, 9 children, Elisabeth Narlock, Adam (Tara) Olson, Jessica (Charlie) Nelson, Audrey Narlock, Anastasia Sebourn, Allen (Debbie) Narlock, Anita (Russell) Simonis, Andrew (Jodie) Narlock, and Anthony Narlock. He was dearly loved and will be missed by his 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in law and close friends.
He is also survived by brothers, Michael Narlock, Dennis (Janis) Narlock, and John (Gail) Narlock, and sisters, Cathy (Peter) Piel, Marilyn (Robert) Stogbauer, and Marylou (Daniel) Krautkramer.
The visitation will be on Thursday, May 23rd from 6-8 pm at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Rothschild, Wisconsin. The funeral service will also be at St. Marks Church on Friday May 24th at 11:30 am.
We would like to honor Terry's generous nature by feeding those in need one last time. In Lieu of flowers; please give any non-perishable items to the St. Mark Catholic Parish; (715) 359-5206; 602 Military Rd. Rothschild, WI 54474 or at any local food bank of your convenience.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 22, 2019