Terrence Nowinsky
Hatley - Terrence F. Nowinsky of Hatley, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Terry was born on October 15th, 1947 in Wausau, to Eloy and Amelia (nee Kluck) Nowinsky.
He graduated From D.C. Everest High School, and went on to graduate from North Dakota State University on a full Football Scholarship. He played as a proud defensive lineman, contributing to a win in the 1968 Pecan Bowl.
He proudly served in the United States Army, and was honorably discharged as a 1st lieutenant, November 22, 1971.
Terry was united in marriage to Sandra Schulta on June 6, 1970 at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Rothschild.
Terry worked as a manufacturing engineer at Drott/J.I. Case, and retired as a supervisor from Greenheck Fan. He later was co-owner and operator of GTM Incorporated, Hatley.
Terry loved to cook. His most celebrated foods were meatballs, meatloaf, Italian beef, and "Unmercifully" whipped potatoes. He also liked to see if he could slip venison into his Italian beef, and wait to see if people would notice. He always liked to spoil the surprise before anyone came to the realization!
A great joy of his, was to see people enjoy the food that he had created. Always reminding them that it was "Absolutely Delicious!!!"
Terry was very proud of his son's and nephew's football achievements. On many occasions, Terry would travel across states, in order to watch a game, which included any involvement by a family member.
He also enjoyed watching any football game on TV. On numerous occasions, the sound needed to be turned off, due to the "Ignorance," of the referees and TV announcers! The sound was usually replaced by his beloved Christmas music… even if the game was played in August!
Terry was a proud lifetime member of St. Florian's Catholic Church in Hatley. He served on past parish councils, and also enjoyed teaching C.C.D. for many years.
He served as Commander of American Legion Post# 471 for many years, following in his father's footsteps.
Terry will be remembered as a man with a giant smile, a giant wit, and a giant handshake (Ouch!), but mostly he will be remembered for his Giant Heart!
Terry is survived by his wife, Sandy Nowinsky; sons, Josh (Kate Kipp) Nowinsky, Matthew (Ann) Nowinsky, and Andrew Nowinsky; beloved granddaughters, Lydia, Daphnae, and Piper Nowinsky; brother, Timothy (Rosalie) Nowinsky; brothers-in-law, Edward Walkush, Tom Schulta, and Mike Fisher; sisters-in-law, Audrey Nowinsky, Margaret Nowinsky, Theresa Schulta, Janet Fisher, Marylee Schulta, and Mary Doll as well as many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Eloy and Amelia Nowinsky; sister, Mary Walkush; brothers, John Nowinsky and Gregory Nowinsky; infant sister, Gerilynn Nowinsky and brother-in-law, Michael Schulta.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley and will be available for viewing on Friday on Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial, with military honors, will immediately follow the mass in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
