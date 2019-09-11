|
|
Terry Iczkowski
Solberg Lake - On Friday, September 6, Terry Iczkowski unexpectedly passed away at his home on Solberg Lake, which he called "Just A Little Slice of Heaven." His wife, Beth, was at his side holding him in her arms.
He was 4 days away from his 52nd Birthday, born on September 10, 1967 to Sy and Gladys ( Tyra) Iczkowski in Stevens Point, WI.
Terry graduated from Mosinee High in 1986. He started his career at Wausau Window and Wall Systems in the factory and moved his way up the company ladder throughout out his 32 years of service. He finished his last 10 years as an Architectural Sales Representative. Along that journey he shared his knowledge of the business that he was so passionate about with his co-workers. He was very much a trainer and a mentor and made many good friends that he left a lasting impression on. Terry recently left Wausau Windows to start his new family business venture, Skyline Building Solutions, LLC.
He met his wife Beth (Schulz) in 1993, they were married in 1995. They have 2 children Blake and Desaree Iczkowski, Wausau. They lived in Mosinee until 2015 when they moved to their cottage on Solberg lake in Phillips WI.
They quickly made friends with the wonderful small-town community people, and in June 2017 Terry and Beth made one of his dreams come true, by opening Phillips Health and Fitness. This year Terry received his National Academy of Sports Medicine, Personal Training Certification. In 2018, they remodeled the cottage into their beautiful lake home. The newest family addition is their chocolate lab puppy, Storm.
Terry has made many memories hunting with his dad, brothers, nephews, and nieces. He enjoyed fishing, especially trout fishing in the Chequamegon National Forest, that he shared with so many of us. He loved golfing, and he and Beth traveled to many courses throughout the years. Terry and Beth also spent a lot of time on their Polaris RZR traveling the Northwoods for miles and hours on end, every chance they got. He loved socializing with people and was the greatest listener of all. Terry enjoyed traveling with his family and the memories made will be everlasting. He loved his time that he spent with family and friends around the fire on the lake making memories and roasting his natural casing wieners!
Above all, his wife and children were his life and his dreams revolved around them. He was a visionary in all aspects of his life. Everyone he met he invited them in. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Terry is survived by his wife, children, parents and by his brothers and sisters, Daryl (Shirley), Mosinee, Sharon (Jason) Laska, Stevens Point, Janet (Dennis) Levandowski, Stevens Point, Ken (Diane), Mosinee, Dale (Sheila), Mosinee, Greg (Brenda) Kronenwetter. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Roseann Schulz, Wausau, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Terry (Cathy), Schulz, Wausau, Todd Schulz, Wausau, Barbara Schulz, Weston and many nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his sister, Brenda, brother, Randy, father-in-law, Roy Schulz and sister-in-law, Patty Schulz. He was a member of Saint Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church of Phillips, of the Ruffed Grouse Society, and of the Solberg Lake Association. He was a great supporter of the .
Services will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, September 13, at St Therese of Lisieux in Phillips, WI, with Father Lourdu Raju Madanu celebrating the Funeral Mass. Visitation is from 2pm to 3pm and the services will be at 3pm. The family suggests that memorials take the form of an offering to the in Terry's memory.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.heindlfuneralhome.com
The Heindl Funeral Home in Phillips is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 11, 2019