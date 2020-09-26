1/1
Terry L. Bohm
Terry L. Bohm

Wausau - Terry L. Bohm, 72, died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home.

He was born January 4, 1948 in Wausau, son of the late Leo and Virginia (Schmidt) Bohm. On October 5, 1985, he married Susan Nowak at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death on December 15, 2016.

Terry worked for the former James River Corp. in Wausau until his retirement. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, growing ginseng and spending time outdoors on his land.

Survivors include, four siblings, Gary (Barbara) Bohm, Wausau, Dale (Karen) Bohm, Marshfield, David (Theresa) Bohm, Orlando, FL and Ann Beilke, Ringle; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required to attend.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
