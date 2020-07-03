Terry M. Dombrowski
Wausau - Terry Michael Dombrowski, 23, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 2, at his mother's home.
A celebration of Terry's life will take place on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Peter Kieffer will preside. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Curtiss. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced and the family requests for face coverings to be used during the visitation and the funeral. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Terry's name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
He was born June 28, 1997, in Milwaukee, to Nancy (Madden) Nelson. He grew up in Wittenberg and Hatley before moving to Wausau when his mother married Brian Nelson in 2012. Terry graduated from Wausau West High School in 2015.
Terry loved baseball, football, playing video games and fishing with his Grandpa. Most of all, Terry loved his son Finnegan Warren Dombrowski.
Terry had a gentle soul and loved to help people. He spent time working as a caregiver providing in-home care for the elderly. He was starting a career in the field of sales service industry.
Terry is survived by his mother, Nancy of Wausau; stepfather, Brian Nelson of Wausau; son, Finnegan of Marshfield; half-brother, Jonathon Dombrowski of Milwaukee; grandparents, Donald and Fern Madden of Wisconsin Rapids; aunts, Sandy (Tom Baker) Madden of Minocqua and Karen Madden of Wisconsin Rapids and numerous other relatives and friends.
We love you and will miss you Terry. May you find peace and contentment in heaven.