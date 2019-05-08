Terry "Goot" M. Gutowski



Wausau - Terry M. "Goot" Gutowski, 50, Sarasota, FL, formerly of Wausau died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



He was born April 19, 1969 in Wausau, son of Peter and Jeanne (Raduechel) Gutowski, Wausau. At five years old Terry came home with a hockey stick in hand and the drive to challenge the world. Little did we know that his goals would be to compete at a high level in sports, but more importantly to respect your friends and neighbors. Terry's idea was to live under the guidelines of respect, integrity and ethics to everyone. Truly a son that will be missed in person but never out of our hearts. "Terry, You are a wonderful Son and our Best Friend! Love Always, Mom and Dad."



Terry graduated from Wausau East in 1987 and then graduated from the University of Eau Claire in 1992. He started his employment at Crestline Windows as a territorial sales rep, graduated to district sales manager and eventually became the quest communications territorial sales rep. While working for Crestline Terry lived in Fargo, North Dakota and was always reminded of the movie, FARGO; "They sent him to Fargo".



In 2009 Terry opened the first U-Bake store in Minnesota and in 2011 he opened Gooter Dough To Go in Dundas, Minnesota. He then left the Midwest and found himself in sunny Florida. In 2013 he opened Joey D's, a Chicago style eatery and bar in Sarasota and with much success there he was able to open a second restaurant in Sarasota with the help of his partners Bobby and Tommy Dennis. Terry was a fun-loving guy with an army of friends who will miss him dearly. He enjoyed spending countless hours on his boat on the ocean with his friends and walking on the beach with his faithful companion and friend, Lambeau. Terry always enjoyed the trips back to Wausau see his family and friends.



Survivors include his parents, Peter and Jeanne Gutowski, Wausau, his brother, Troy Gutowski, Colorado Springs, CO, two nieces, Paige and Cortney Gutowski, two nephews, Benjamin and Daniel Gutowski as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) Research Center of Wisconsin. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 8, 2019