Town of Texas - Theodore Radtke, 94 was born March 6, 1925 in Wausau, son of the late Emil and Elsie (Marquardt) Radtke and passed away on July 17, 2019. He married Dorothy Kapellen on October 16, 1954 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Town of Wausau.



Theodore and Dorothy dairy farmed in the Town of Texas. In addition, Ted worked for Greenheck Fan for 28 years and retired at the age of 70. He also served as Assessor for the Town of Texas and on the board for the Pure Milk Co-op. Ted was a veteran of the United States Navy and served from 1946 to 1949 on the USS New Jersey. One of his proudest moments was when he was able to go on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight in April 2016 with his son Robert as his guardian. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing with his sons, especially at Big Green Lake for lake trout and Upper Michigan for walleyes. He could often be found spending time and working in the woods on his property.



Ted is survived by his wife, Dorothy Radtke and eight children, Keith Radtke, Steve (Linda) Radtke, Scott (Lori) Radtke, Tom (Sharon) Radtke, Sue (Arlo) Prahl, Linda (Michael) Maher, all of Wausau, Dennis (Maribeth) Radtke, Tampa, Florida and Robert (Joanie) Radtke, Weston; 15 grandchildren, Philip and Tony Prahl, Katie (Prahl) Van Schyndel, Michael, John and Mary Maher, Amanda (Radtke) Grueneberg, Heather (Radtke) Daniels, Travis, Erik, Megan, Alex, Sabrina, Derek and Danielle Radtke and ten great-grandchildren; many other friends and relatives.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Fred, Carl and John Radtke and sisters, Leona Lee, Esther Kamke, Margaret Dutkowski and Arlene Radtke. He was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sandy (Kalinke) Radtke.



Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St, Wausau. Rev. Russell Kampfer will officiate. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, where full military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Montgomery Plant Dudley Post No. 10, Wausau. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12:00 Noon until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home.



Memorials may be directed to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 19 to July 21, 2019