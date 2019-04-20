|
Theresa Fochs
Mosinee - Theresa C. Fochs, 80, Mosinee, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at her home under the care of her family and Ministry Home Care-Hospice Services.
She was born Oct. 3, 1938, in Knowlton, the daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Rucinski) Rydzinski. She married Ronald Fochs on Sept. 14, 1957, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Knowlton. He survives.
Theresa was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed gardening, baking, playing cards, bird watching and listening to polka and country music.
Survivors, besides her husband of 61 years, Ronald, include six children, Ellie (Jerry Brown) Fochs, Deerfield, Robert (Sara) Fochs, Mosinee, Lorie (Steve) Brenton, Ocala, Florida, Richard Fochs and Brian Fochs, both of Mosinee, and Norbert (Cheri) Fochs, Burkesville, Kentucky; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia (John) Scott, Ocklawaha, Florida. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles and John Rydzinski, and her sisters, Dorothy Gorka and Rose Dziak.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Knowlton. The Rev. James Trempe will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Wednesday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 20, 2019