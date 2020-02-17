|
Thomas A. Rock
Wausau - Thomas A. Rock, 67, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his home.
He was born October 15, 1952 in Superior, son of the late John and Ruth (Murray) Rock.
Thomas was a talented computer programmer, working for various companies in his 42 year career. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching science fiction movies.
Survivors include his four siblings, Dr. Ann Rock, John (Kathy) Rock, Carolyn Hurley and Catherine Rock; three children, Michael (Zoua) Rock, Anne Franey and Matthew (Beth) Rock; seven grandchildren, and several nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Ron Kasiukewicz and Charles Hurley.
Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Wausau Bible Church, 1300 Grand Avenue, Wausau. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020