Thomas "Tom" C. Vick



Wausau - Thomas "Tom" C. Vick, 87, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



He was born May 12, 1931 in Milwaukee, son of the late Elroy and Genevieve (Saucdy) Vick. In 1982, he married Adeline (Kessler) Pakonen at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. She survives.



Tom served his country in the United States Air Force serving in Japan for 2 years as well as a tour of duty in the Philippines. He retired as a Technical Sergeant after 20 years of service. After retiring from the military, he worked as a Human Resources Specialist at the Wausau Post Office. Following retirement from the Post Office, he worked part-time in the Maintenance Department at Sears. He was a member of the American Legion Montgomery Plant Dudley Post No. 10, Wausau. Tom enjoyed golfing, watching classic movies, and doing projects -- especially around the house. He also enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino; but above all, he loved spending time with his family.



Survivors include his wife, Adeline Vick; children, Ken Vick, Debbie (Scott) Vick and April Strausser; and brother, Tracy (Diane) Vick. Grandchildren include, Grace and Claire Strausser, Erin and Taylor Vick; step-children, Wayne (Sue) Pakonen and Elaine (David) Luedtke; step-grandchildren, Joe and Nicole Pakonen, Stiina Luedtke, Jacki Gruna and Jamie Zehner; step great-grandchildren, Elias Pakonen, Serenity, Madison, and Jazzy Hein; Billy, Emma, and Evan Niles.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tim Vick and sisters, Sue Tomany and Maureen Teal.



The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. The Very Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Private burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park at a later date.



Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 25, 2019