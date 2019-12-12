|
Thomas E. Schultz
Hazelhurst - Thomas E. Schultz, Hazelhurst, WI, passed away on December 7, 2019 at the age of 74.
Beloved by many and remembered for his kindness and quick wit.
Having been born in Wausau, WI and raised in Milwaukee, Tom spent his teen age summers in the northwoods area helping relatives with farm chores. He loved the north and as a young married man, moved his small family to Woodruff.
He began his career in construction and then started his own business, Schultz Building Company in 1978. His foundation was his belief in high quality. The business grew and today Tom's son, Noel, has taken over the business and the reputation of quality continues.
Tom had always been in pursuit of The Truth. After reaching out in different directions and not finding it, a friend invited him to join in a Bible study group. That was the beginning of Tom's Truth. He joined a small group that became the founding members of Faith Evangelical Free Church. That church continues to grow to this day and maintains the Bible as its primary source of truth.
Tom was united in marriage to Eileen Goggins on October 4, 2003 and they built their home in Hazelhurst on 80 wooded acres. They both loved the quietude of the beautiful land.
Tom's favorite pastime was spent with his love of music and his horses.
Tom is survived by his wife, Eileen; his sisters, Carole (Dave) Harms and Shirley (Bruce) Bliebaum. Tom's four children, Joy (Bob) Ulrich, Noel (Amanda) Schultz, Tim (Jessica) Schultz and Matt (Lisa) Schultz. Eileen's children, Beth Schmidt, Rebecca (Mark) Prochaska and together 16 grandchildren, Brandon, Ryan, Ethan, Dylan, Cade, Jameson, Parker, Emmalyn, Davis, Avery, Corbin, Cassie, Zachary, Nyssa, Miki and Lilia. Tom is preceded in death by his brother, Jack Schultz.
Memorial will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Faith Evangelical Free Church, 9035 Blumenstein Road, Woodruff. Visitation will be at 1:00 PM. Memorial Service will be at 3:00 PM. Dinner to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the Aspirus Health Foundation to support MSICU patients at: 425 Pine Ridge Boulevard, Wausau, WI 54401. The Medical ICU unit was outstanding, they fought for Tom and honored the family.
Bolger Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family, 715-356-3200, visit www.bolgerfuneral.com to share condolences.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019