Thomas "Tom" Fechhelm
Thomas Fechhelm age 84, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Tom was born on April 20, 1935 in Marshfield, WI, the son of Norbert and Augusta (Eckes) Fechhelm. He graduated from Marathon High School in 1953 and served in the US Army from 1953 - 1955. He married Geraldine "Gerry" Blume on July 5, 1958 in Marathon, WI. Tom retired from Kraft Foods in Wausau, WI. He was very mechanically inclined and enjoyed hunting, camping and touring the United States with Gerry in their RV.
Tom is survived by his children: Linda (Ed) Bartus, Geneva, IL; Richard, Wausau, WI; Kathleen Gregory, Waunakee, WI; and Ronald, Wausau, WI as well as grandchildren Quinn Devlin and Garrett Bartus; Aaron, Kyle and Lauren Gregory; and two great-grandchildren Brody and Adeline Devlin. He is further survived by a sister-in-law Mary Fechhelm and brother-in-law Marvin (Bev) Blume as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Gerry, and his brothers Donald and Kenneth, sisters Geraldine, Joan, and Jean and numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Church of The Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 621 N. 2nd Street, Wausau, on Friday, March 13th at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Msg. Mark Pierce presiding. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. There will be a luncheon following the ceremony. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Marathon after the luncheon.
The family wishes to thank Brightstar Senior Living for all of the wonderful care given to Tom. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020