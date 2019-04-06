|
Thomas Joseph Walters
Wausau - Thomas Joseph Walters was born on May 18, 1941 as the firstborn to Tom (Skipper) and Lucille Walters of Merrill, Wisconsin. He lived in Merrill until he left for the army after high school and from then moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, California and then to Roseburg and Ashland, Oregon. Tom was a landscaper, a cross country trucker, wood worker, builder and in the past 20 years he farmed goats making cheese and milk on his beautiful mountain. He will be best remembered by his loved ones for his magnetic free spirit, for being a hard worker, always creative and inventive and for his contagious sense of humor. He loved his animals, especially his cats, the beauty of nature and sunshine, and he loved hard work in the outdoors. He was a sweet man who will be greatly missed by all who had the blessing of him in their lives. With congestive heart failure, Tom peacefully departed on March 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Skipper, and his mother, Lucille. His surviving loved ones are his dear friend and soul mate of 27 years, Elizabeth Hinshaw; his daughter Joni Liberty of Bradenton, Florida; and his sisters Sharyn Long of North St. Paul, Minnesota and Polly Berndt of Uniontown, Ohio. Gifts in the memory of Tom may be given to the Madrone Hospice, 810 N Oregon St, Yreka, CA 96097.
