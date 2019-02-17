Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
6404 Old Costa Lane
Schofield, WI
Thomas M. Kleinschmidt

Thomas M. Kleinschmidt

Weston - Thomas M. Kleinschmidt, 50, of Weston, entered into eternal rest on February 12, 2019 with his loving family by his side after a long and courageous battle with Melanoma.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, February 19 from 4pm-7pm at Brainard Funeral Home, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston and again on Wednesday, February 20 from 10am until the time of service at 11am at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6404 Old Costa Lane, Schofield. Rev. Andrew Franzo will officiate. Burial at Restlawn Memorial Park will follow.

To see full obituary and share online memories and condolences, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 17, 2019
