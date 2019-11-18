|
Thomas Mathwich, Sr.
Tomahawk - Thomas O. Mathwich, Sr., 73, of Krystal Kove Road, Tomahawk passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 under the care of Ministry Hospice at Riverview Health Services in Tomahawk.
Tom was born on June 26, 1946 in Wausau to Mayward and Ruby (Klemp) Mathwich. He graduated from Wausau High School in 1965 and served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He then went on to earn his Bachelor of Business Administration Degree at UW-Eau Claire in 1974. He was married to Kaye Pedersen on August 6, 1977 in Racine, Wisconsin.
Tom was a sales representative for 33 years, working for H.C. Miller Co. and Boise Cascade Office Products, he retired in 2009. Tom loved living in the Northwoods and cherished his home here, being out in the woods and on the lake. He enjoyed hunting and downhill skiing all his life. He was an avid Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin sports fan as well as watching his sons participate in sports and other activities. Tom was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. He was a past president of the Ducks Unlimited Chapter in Tomahawk, a former board member of the Nokomis Lake Association, and very active in Tomahawk Youth Hockey for many years, serving on the board and as president. Tom belonged to the American Legion, Bronsted-Searl-Ingman Post 93.
Surviving Tom are his wife, Kaye and 3 sons, Thomas Jr. of Las Vegas, Peter of Madison and Eric Mathwich, also of Madison. He is further survived by a sister Pam (Wayne) Weiss of Texas, two brothers, Tim (Mary) Mathwich of Wausau, Jim Mathwich of Tomahawk, father and mother in-law, Harold and Audrey Pedersen of Madison, sisters and brothers in-law, Sue (Ron) Arnold of Texas, Tom (Alice) Pedersen of Madison and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The Funeral Service with Military Rites for Thomas Mathwich, Sr. will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the Krueger Family Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, November 29th from 4 until 7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019