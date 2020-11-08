Thomas Smith
Wittenberg - Thomas A. Smith (aka Taco and Graaavy) died peacefully with his wife by his side, on October 31, 2020, after a courageous battle with Metastatic Prostate Cancer.
Tom was born on January 16, 1951 in Wausau to Alfred (Bevo) and Virginia (nee Cole) Smith. He attended St. Michael's Catholic School and graduated from Wausau High School in 1969. After graduation, he went on to hold various jobs in different fields until he found his hidden talent at Wausau Tent and Awning Company/Wausau Canvas Company, where he became an expert sewer and fabricator of awnings, boat and truck covers and many other items. After 13 years he decided it was time to get out of a shop and back outside. He started working as a greenskeeper during the inception of Greenwood Hills and worked there for several years until transferring over to the Wausau Country Club in 2000. It was there he earned the name 'Graaavy' because he always got the easy jobs and got to ride the mowers all day long. He worked there until retiring at seasons end in 2014.
He, along with his wife and son, have owned Xena's Village Inn, Wittenberg, for the past 20 years. His sick sense of humor, raunchy nasty jokes (how he earned the name 'Taco') and eclectic taste in music will be missed by all he shared them with. The Village will never be the same without their Taco.
In his younger days, he was an avid runner and bicyclists. Putting 1000's of miles on his orange Schwinn. He enjoyed camping and cooking over the open fire. His favorite past time was hiking with his two buddies, Thor and Shadow, on Rib Mountain. Rain, shine, snow or below zero temps, they went almost every day. I'm sure they were there to greet him, eagerly yipping for him to take them on a hike. He had a green thumb and after moving out in the country, enjoyed tending his huge garden for many years. He also had an extreme love of music. Reggae being one of his favorites which inspired several trips for him to Jamaica, his home away from home.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Amy White; their son, Justin White; two sisters, Jane (Joe) Nikolai and their children Julie and David and Shirley (Alan) Schilling and their children Rhonda and Brenda; many nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives, his Village Family and many other very special friends too numerous to mention. He is also survived by Prada, his companion dog he sat for. She is already missing her Taco and the rides SHE TOOK HIM ON in HER little purple truck. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Virginia Smith and a brother, James Smith.
We would like to thank the staff at The Homme Home of Wittenberg for the loving care you gave to Tom during his time with you. He had nothing but good to say about all of you and raved about the food! A very special thank you to Kimmyra Bowers for being there and taking care of our Taco when I wasn't allowed to be. I know it was very hard on you and we both love you very much.
We would also like to thank The Diagnostic & Treatment Center Radiology Oncology Department, Melissa, Josh, Aaron, Heather, Claire, Kristen, Jini and Dr. Ly for the wonderful care given to Tom and the love and support given to us both during his treatments there. You all went above and beyond what was ever expected. Also a very bit Thank You to Cindy, the most AWESOME greeter at the Marshfield Cancer Center. Your kindness and smile will never be forgotten.
Please join us for a Celebration of Tom's Life/Memorial Pot Luck Gathering beginning at 1PM on Saturday, November 14th at the Village Inn, 500 S. Webb St., Wittenberg. Food, Fun, Good Music and the sharing of many great memories. A dish to pass is welcome but NOT REQUIRED to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family to assist with medical and funeral expenses appreciated. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
