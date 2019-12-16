|
Thomas "Tom" W. Giese
Athens - Thomas "Tom" W. Giese, 88, Marshfield, formerly of Athens passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019.
He was born December 18, 1930 in Athens, son of the late Edward and Ruth (Jacobitz) Giese. On December 15, 1953 he married Helen Morse. She preceded him in death on July 19, 2018.
As a young man, Tom got his start working at Fromm Brothers Inc. and Viegut's Cheverlot. For over 30 years Tom was an American Family Insurance agent. He especially enjoyed working alongside with his wife Helen until retirement. He was very active in the Athens community serving as a member of the Village Board, Cemetery Association, , and Christ United Church council. Tom was a proud member of the Athens Area Fire Department for 44 years, serving as Assistant Chief for 18 years. His contributions and service to Athens were honored by receiving the 2003 Athenian Award.
Tom's greatest joy was his family and time spent with them. His favorite past-times were hunting, fishing, gardening and a good Sheepshead game. Tom was a founding member of the Three Bears Hunting crew and thoroughly enjoyed his fishing trips to Canada and the Giese men fishing trips. Tommy's one-liners will be remembered by his family and friends forever.
Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
Survivors include his children, Mary Jo and Peter Vander Grinten, Mark and Michele Giese, Lori and Mark Dougherty and Rick and Steph Giese; grandchildren, Jon Vander Grinten, Sara (Ryan) Goerlitz, Will (Katie Kramer) Dougherty, Riley Dougherty, Ben Giese and Stacey Giese; great-grandchildren, Avie and Jonah Goerlitz; his siblings, Jackie Bergman, Nancy Streich and Ed (Marge) Giese; sisters-in-law Nancy Albrecht, Alberta (Wayne) Walker, and Sally (Lamont) Meinen and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Besides his parents and loving wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, June Giese, Jim (Bernice) Giese, Shirley (George) Gluch, Robert (Carol) Giese, Rosemary (Daniel) Boxrucker, Joan (Harvey) Kufahl and his brothers-in-law, Ron Bergman, Robert Streich and Kurt Raasch.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Christ United Church, Athens. The Rev. Teri Hanson will officiate. Burial will be in the Athens Village Cemetery, where full military honors will be conducted by the Athens and American Legion. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens and again on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
