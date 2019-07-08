Timothy J. Wonders



Wausau - Timothy J. "Tim" Wonders, 52, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Tomahawk.



He was born September 10, 1966 in Rockford, IL, to George and Janet (Splinter) Wonders. On November 28, 1987, he married the love of his life, Teri Prochaska in Platteville.



Tim graduated from Upper Iowa University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Business Management. He was currently employed in sales for Curtis1000. Tim enjoyed his role in the WIAA as an Official for high school basketball and soccer and along with his wife, Teri, was a past member of the Wausau Area Jaycees. Among his favorite pastimes, he liked spending time up North at the family cottage, biking, and traveling. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and hosted tailgates before Wisconsin Badger games. More than anything, he loved socializing and spending time with friends.



Survivors include, his wife of 31 years, Teri Wonders, Wausau; two daughters, Quinn (Alex Convery) Wonders, Los Angeles, CA and Paige Wonders, Wausau; his mother, Janet Wonders, Hazel Green, WI; one sister, Tammie Schute, Hazel Green, WI; one nephew, Josh (Cassie Luensman) Schute, Dubuque, IA; his father-in-law, Dean (Carolyn) Prochaska, Warrens, WI; and two brothers-in-law, Kraig Prochaska, Warrens, WI and Scott (Tricia) Prochaska, Appleton, WI.



He was preceded in death by his father, George; and his mother-in-law, Eileen.



The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Robert Thorn will preside. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the church and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Following the funeral on Friday, please join the family at Sconni's Alehouse & Eatery in Schofield for a Celebration of Tim's life.



There will be a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening at the church. Private burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery, Wausau, at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Tim's memory.



Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 8 to July 10, 2019