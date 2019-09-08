Services
Taylor-Stine Funeral Home Inc
903 E 3Rd St
Merrill, WI 54452
(715) 536-6244
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Taylor-Stine Funeral Home Inc
903 E 3Rd St
Merrill, WI 54452
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Timothy P. Caylor Sr.

Timothy P. Caylor Sr. Obituary
Timothy P. Caylor, Sr.

Merrill - Timothy P. "Shorty" Caylor Sr., 76, Town of Rock Falls, passed away at his residence on Thursday, September 5th, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 P.M., Noon, Friday, September 13th, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Father Chris Kemp will preside and burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery (Dutch Corners), Town of Schley. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the Merrill V.F.W. Post 1638 Honor Guard. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12th, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill.

The family is being served by the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, online condolences can be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
