Timothy Rice



Wausau - Timothy L. Rice, age 59, of Wausau died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his home.



Tim was born on November 22, 1959 in Wausau to the late Harold and Bertha (Olson) Rice. He married Debbie (Eckel) Rice. Tim was proud to serve his country in the US Army and National Guard. He was also a member of the American Legion. His strong love of country along with his respect of the flag served as a core foundation of his life.



Tim was blessed with many passions and talents. Restoration of homes and furniture was a life long journey. He was a creative artist, sharing his creations with family and friends. Tim loved being outdoors and thought a day in the yard planting and taking care of his garden was a perfect day! He also enjoyed the beauty of nature while trout fishing. Tim's greatest joy was the love of his family and friends, which he cherished.



Tim and Debbie were blessed with 2 children, Michael (Brianna) Rice and Ashley (Mike Witberler) Rice and grandchildren Sterling, Ryleigh, Gracie, Bridge, and Brighem. He is further survived by his aunt Deloris (Totlie) Rice; and siblings Jim (Barb) Rice, LeRoy Rice, Edith "Candy" (Scott) Tessmer, Randy (Jennie) Rice, Debbie (Mike) Rice, Jeff (Jeanne) Rice, and Sara (David) Farrar.



Tim is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Bertha Rice, and brothers Harold Rice Jr and Andrew Rice.



Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 6th St., Wausau. The Rev. Steven Gjerde will officiate. Visitation will take place from 10:00 amuntil



the time of service at the church on Monday.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Tim's memory to Camp American Leigion in Lake Tomahawk, 8529 Cty D. Lake Tomahawk, WI 54539



