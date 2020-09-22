Todd D. Schmidt
Wausau - Todd D. Schmidt, 57, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his home.
He was born October 1, 1962 in Wausau, the son of Janet (Miracle) Schmidt and the late Martin Schmidt Jr. On November 14, 1997, he married Corrine Goede in Marathon County.
Among some of his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed fishing, cooking, playing basketball, listening to music and was always willing to lend a helping hand to someone in need.
Survivors include his wife, Corrine Schmidt, Wausau; son, Adam Schmidt, Wausau; mother, Janet Schmidt, Wausau; three siblings, Perry (Laura) Schmidt, Hatley, Brian Schmidt, Schofield and Amy (Kurt) Cieslek, Kronenwetter; sister-in-law, Lisa Koskey, Wausau; brother-in-law, Daniel (Mary) Geode, Wausau; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required to attend.
