Tom Roberts
Wausau - Tom Roberts, 62, of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by family after a journey fighting lung cancer.
Tom had a love of life and a love of running. He loved spending time at the cottage on Bear Lake with family and friends. While up north, Tom could be found carving and taking family on boat and four-wheeler rides. Much of his time he spent going to his son John's baseball games. He loved adventures including climbing Mt Kilimanjaro in Africa and hiking in South America. Tom and his wife, Laurie, also took many smaller adventures on his motorcycle and trips to different parts of Wisconsin.
His other love was running. Tom completed 21 marathons including 4 marathons with his running partner, his daughter Angela. He ran countless half marathons and a Ragnar Trail Run. In 2008, Tom qualified and ran the Boston Marathon. Even when he was diagnosed with lung cancer he continued to run and race in different events including one of his favorites, The Point Bock Run.
Tom is survived by his wife, Laurie of 38 years; daughter, Angela (Buck) Rodgers; son, John (Morgan) Roberts; a beloved grandchild, Annabel Rodgers; and two grand dogs, Frankie and Mya. He is also survived by his brothers, Stephen (Eileen) Roberts, Jeffrey (Dawna) Roberts, Mark Roberts; sisters, Jennifer (Mark) Schiefelbein, Christine Roberts and Kate (Al) LeBlanc; sisters-in law, Connie (Dave) Gliniecki, Debra Knapp; parents-in law, Doc and Elaine Knapp; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert and Vivian Roberts.
A very special thank you to the team of doctors and nurses who were true heroes of encouragement during his cancer journey.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Trails End Bar and Restaurant, 3901 Sherman Rd, Wausau, WI 54401, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. with some special words and remembrance at 5:30 p.m.
The Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019