Tommy Thompson
Tomahawk - Tommy J. Thompson, age 67, of Tomahawk, passed away unexpectedly on February 18, 2020 as a result of an unfortunate accident.
Tommy "Gov" Thompson was born on December 23, 1952 in Merrill, WI to his parents Theodore & Kathleen (McDonald) Thompson. He went to Merrill High School and was a state wrestler. After high school, Tommy joined the US Air Force because, in his words, he wasn't going to milk cows the rest of his life. After returning home from the Air Force, he started working at the Brokaw Paper Mill - retiring after 40 years in 2012. Tommy married Julie Kasmierski on August 2, 1986. Tommy loved fishing on Lake Mohawksin and coaching his children in soccer. He worked very hard at keeping "Uncle Tom's Cabins" looking good. He was proud of "Irons in the Fire" - his business where he made custom iron art work. Tommy was always making people laugh and making jokes. For instance, when his children wanted a sea-doo, he bought them a canoe. He was known for his one liners and quick wit.
Tommy is survived by his wife - Julie Thompson of Tomahawk; his children - Kinsey (Kelechi Anyanwu) Thompson of Milwaukee, Kaetlyn (Bre Holtorf) Thompson of Tomahawk & Keaton Thompson of Tomahawk; his brother - Roger (Peggy) Thompson of Tomahawk; his sisters - Dorothy (Rodney) Grawien of Merrill, Jean (Dennis) Tessmer of Tomahawk & Donna (Dan O'Brien) Hermsen of Madison. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter - Cassie; sister - Judy Coulliard; and brother - Donny Thompson.
The Memorial Service with Military Rites for Tommy Thompson will take place at 2:00PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Krueger Family Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 12:00PM until the time of service at 2:00PM.
Krueger Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020