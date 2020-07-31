Tony E. Sparks
Wausau - Tony E. Sparks, 54, Wausau, passed into eternal life on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Wisconsin Rapids.
He was born on May 8, 1966 in Duluth, MN to Moses and Martha (Nash) Sparks. Tony was the youngest of six children.
Tony attended the Life Skills program in Wausau, and later worked for the EACH vocational program at North Central Health Care. In his younger years, he enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics.
Tony never met a stranger. He greeted everyone with a hug or a handshake and a "hello my friend". He loved to watch police shows, The Dukes of Hazard and his "shark movie" Jaws.
He had a love for babies and animals, especially dogs. Tony dearly loved his parents and siblings. He defied all odds by living 54 years and was a ray of sunshine in our family.
Survivors include his mother, Martha Sparks, Wausau; five siblings, Moses (Tammy) Sparks, Burbank, CA, Sharon (Daniel) Storts, Hermitage, TN, Susan (Michael) Breese, Wausau, WI Ernie (Klaya Reinke) Sparks, Motley, MN and Nancy (Russ Roper) Sparks, Appleton, WI.; eleven nieces and nephews, Jennifer Joannon, Wausau, WI and her children Jacob, Jared, Joshua and Jaden Joannon and Carly Barthels, Sarah (Mark) Schroeder, Edgar, WI and their children Lily, Norah and Emmett, Benjamin Breese (Amalia Becker) Madison, WI, Samuel (Alyse) Breese, Madison, WI, Rhiannon (Jon Robb) Rolson, Spring Hill, TN and her children Addie Pennington and Skylar and Max Kyle, Zachary Besaw (Jenn Swartwout) Mountlake Terrace, WA, Jessica (Benjamin) Sorenson, Maple Grove, MN and their children Oliver and Elliott, Kevin Sparks, Richfield, MN, Ken Sparks, Minneapolis, MN, Zoe Sparks, Burbank, CA and Duncan Sparks, Burbank, CA.
He was preceded in death by his father, Moses.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Current social distancing and masking guidelines will be followed.
The family would like to thank all of Tony's caregivers in the Wausau area for the outstanding care and support given to Tony throughout the years. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to his sister, Susan, who kept her promise to her parents that Tony would be lovingly cared for when they no longer could.
