Topanga R. LaVake
Wausau - Beloved daughter, Topanga Rae LaVake, 17, died on April 30, 2019 due to a tragic car accident.
She was born on July 27, 2001 to the parents, Michelle Kannenberg and Eric LaVake in Wausau. Topanga was to graduate this year from the NTC Alternative High School in Wausau and then in the fall continue her education to become a CNA. Topanga enjoyed spending time with friends, fishing, going up North, and shopping for clothes and shoes. She loved animals and helping people.
Survivors include her mother, Michelle (fiancé, Aaron Reissmann); father, Eric LaVake; sisters, Kailey and Aria Reissmann, and their dog, Gracie, which she loved; brother, Alex LaVake; grandparents, Michael (LaVonne) Kannenberg and Lee (Sandy) LaVake; uncle, Mike Kannenberg; and aunt, Julie LaVake. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Wausau Alliance Church, 2125 Franklin Street, Wausau, with Pastor Aaron Rothermel officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the church until the time of service. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Texas.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 5, 2019