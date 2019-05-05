Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Wausau Alliance Church
2125 Franklin Street
Wausau, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Topanga LaVake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Topanga R. LaVake


2001 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Topanga R. LaVake Obituary
Topanga R. LaVake

Wausau - Beloved daughter, Topanga Rae LaVake, 17, died on April 30, 2019 due to a tragic car accident.

She was born on July 27, 2001 to the parents, Michelle Kannenberg and Eric LaVake in Wausau. Topanga was to graduate this year from the NTC Alternative High School in Wausau and then in the fall continue her education to become a CNA. Topanga enjoyed spending time with friends, fishing, going up North, and shopping for clothes and shoes. She loved animals and helping people.

Survivors include her mother, Michelle (fiancé, Aaron Reissmann); father, Eric LaVake; sisters, Kailey and Aria Reissmann, and their dog, Gracie, which she loved; brother, Alex LaVake; grandparents, Michael (LaVonne) Kannenberg and Lee (Sandy) LaVake; uncle, Mike Kannenberg; and aunt, Julie LaVake. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Wausau Alliance Church, 2125 Franklin Street, Wausau, with Pastor Aaron Rothermel officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the church until the time of service. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Texas.

You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now