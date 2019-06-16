|
Troy Wilcox
Wausau - Troy Doua Lee Wilcox, 19, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home.
Troy was born April 14, 2000 in Wausau to Heu Yang and Andrea Wilcox. He enjoyed playing football for Wausau East and recently received his High School diploma. Troy enjoyed working for WOW as a Customer Service Rep.
Troy was a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and friend to many. He had a big heart and could always be counted on to help those in need. Troy was idolized by his younger siblings with his little brother, Ri Yu, going so far to mimic his clothing choices. Troy cherished the time spent with his younger sisters, Meah and Maliah also. He was extremely close to his mother, Andrea, and shared all his life experiences and goals for the future with her. He was also known for his great sense of humor and love of pranks, especially enjoying pranking his dad, Heu. In Troy's free time, he liked to play video games and taught his dad to play along with him. His greatest passion was fishing, either by himself or with family and friends.
Troy is survived by his parents, Heu (Choua Vang) Yang and Andrea (Ryan Fisher) Wilcox; siblings, Meah Yang, Ri Yu Yang, Maliah Fisher and Aspen; grandparents, Pa Ye Xiong, Susan Zaremba and Randy (Elizabeth) Wilcox; girlfriend, Alexis Xiong; many cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents and friends. He is preceded in death by his infant sister, Kailie Wilcox; grandfather, Neng Thao Yang; uncle, Bee Yang; aunts, Jia Yang and Christine Yang; great-uncle, Mark McClelland; and other dear family.
The funeral service for Troy will be at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 21, at Helke Funeral Home (302 Spruce Street, Wausau, WI). Visitation will be from 8:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home on Friday. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guest book at helke.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Helke Funeral Home at helke.com.
A sincere word of appreciation goes to all of Troy's family and friends for their love and support during this time.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 16, 2019