Tyler Pecha
1986 - 2020
Tyler Pecha

Green Bay - On Thursday, November 26th, 2020, Tyler J Pecha, a loving son and sibling, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 34.

Tyler was born on November 1st, 1986 in Wausau, WI to Ron and Judi Pecha. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire. He had a passion for literature and the outdoors, with many of his favorite authors writing about the beauty of the natural world and the serenity found within it. He had a love for the Packers and Brewers, and many other athletes that were societal leaders in and out of their respective sports. Tyler was known for his kind, gentle and deeply loving personality and his deeply compassionate embraces.

Tyler is survived by his mother and father, Judith and Ronald, his brother, Ryan and his significant other Chelsey Kilty, his grandmother Mary, and many aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as his many friends, whom he loved dearly.

Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held. A video of the service will be available for public viewing on Friday December 4, at www.brainardfuneral.com. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tyler's name can be directed to the Wausau Warming Center or the Wausau Women's Community, Inc. He had a strong belief in helping others and empowering women and we would like that legacy to live on.






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Service
www.brainardfuneral.com
