V. George Harvanek Obituary
V. George Harvanek

Mosinee - Vladimir G. Harvanek, 75, Mosinee, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born April 2, 1945, the son of the late George V. and Beatrice (Hnaciek) Harvanek. He married Joyce Spacek on April 14, 1978, in Milwaukee. She survives.

As a high school student, Vladimir excelled in sports. He was captain of the Whitewater football team and won the National Championship. After retirement, he moved to Mosinee in 2000, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and cooking. He especially loved his grandchildren.

Survivors, besides his wife, Joyce, include a son, George N. Harvanek, Mosinee; a daughter, Dawn (Michael) Robinette Hurst, Orange, Calif.; three grandchildren, Eleanor "Ellie" Hurst, George Henry Harvanek and Jarrid Hurst; two sisters, Georgianne Harvanek, Oak Creek, and Mary Therese (John) McClean, Taney Town, Maryland; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He is preceded in death by a son, Dennis Robinette.

A Memorial will be held for Vladimir at a later date. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
