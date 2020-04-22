|
|
Valeria A. Baumann
Wausau - Valeria A. Baumann, 94, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
She was born December 28, 1925 in Rib Falls, daughter of the late Herman and Anna (Crochiere) Steidinger. On May 29, 1948, she married Gordon Baumann at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church in Marathon. Together, they farmed in the Town of Rib Falls and in 1972 they moved to Wausau.
Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed embroidering, crocheting, spending time at their cottage in Harrison Hills, traveling on bus tours and playing cards. She also volunteered at the Dime & Dollar Store in Wausau.
Survivors include, her husband, Gordon Sr.; children, Donna (Byron) Draeger, Jean (Gary) Krause, Debra (David) Zunker and Jerry (Janette) Baumann; grandchildren, Todd Krause, Tanya (Ron Bigelow) Krause, Toby (Trinity) Krause, Tyler (Lindsey) Krause, Danielle Zunker, Jenna Baumann and Jayda Baumann; great-grandchildren, Harper, Haydyn, Tanner and Landon; sister, Angeline (Marvin) Matthiae; and sister-in-law, Mavis Steidinger.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gordon Jr. in 1971; parents-in-law, Elgart and Ella (Doerr) Baumann; sister and brother-in-law, Arleen (Milton) Brandt; brother, Herman Steidinger Jr.; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Elroy (Doris) Baumann.
Private funeral services will be held at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery in Rib Falls.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020