Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
3400 Stewart Ave
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 845-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Valeria Baumann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valeria A. Baumann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valeria A. Baumann Obituary
Valeria A. Baumann

Wausau - Valeria A. Baumann, 94, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born December 28, 1925 in Rib Falls, daughter of the late Herman and Anna (Crochiere) Steidinger. On May 29, 1948, she married Gordon Baumann at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church in Marathon. Together, they farmed in the Town of Rib Falls and in 1972 they moved to Wausau.

Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed embroidering, crocheting, spending time at their cottage in Harrison Hills, traveling on bus tours and playing cards. She also volunteered at the Dime & Dollar Store in Wausau.

Survivors include, her husband, Gordon Sr.; children, Donna (Byron) Draeger, Jean (Gary) Krause, Debra (David) Zunker and Jerry (Janette) Baumann; grandchildren, Todd Krause, Tanya (Ron Bigelow) Krause, Toby (Trinity) Krause, Tyler (Lindsey) Krause, Danielle Zunker, Jenna Baumann and Jayda Baumann; great-grandchildren, Harper, Haydyn, Tanner and Landon; sister, Angeline (Marvin) Matthiae; and sister-in-law, Mavis Steidinger.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gordon Jr. in 1971; parents-in-law, Elgart and Ella (Doerr) Baumann; sister and brother-in-law, Arleen (Milton) Brandt; brother, Herman Steidinger Jr.; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Elroy (Doris) Baumann.

Private funeral services will be held at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery in Rib Falls.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valeria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
Download Now